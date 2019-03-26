Residents hospitalised after Ballyclare house fire

Two people were taken to hospital following a house fire in Ballyclare last night.

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Avondale Drive area of the town at 10.03pm.

Two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station and one from Glengormley Fire Station attended the scene.

Detailing the operation, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire in the ground floor of a mid-terrace house. A man and a woman were taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.

“The incident was dealt with at 11.06pm. Accidental ignition.”