Residents praised for generous donations

Carrickfergus RAF Association Branch, whilst celebrating the RAF’s 100 th birthday throughout 2018 has raised a staggering £50,000 for their Wings Appeal Campaign.

The branch, which was formed in 1946, covers Whitehead, Ballycarry, Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Greenisland, Newtownabbey and Glengormley.

Wings Appeal Organiser, Wg Cdr Noel Williams, said: “The RAF’s 100th birthday inspired our members to truly ‘reach for the skies’ as we set about raising welfare funds that will help ensure that no veteran should suffer or be lonely.

“There were many key events throughout Northern Ireland and whilst our members enjoyed some or all of them, in the main we concentrated on our own fundraising activities.”

He added: “For the past 10 years the Carrickfergus Branch has been collecting more welfare donations than any other branch in the association throughout the entire UK; we are therefore not really surprised that the awesome generosity normally displayed by the people in east and south Antrim has delivered our biggest Wings Appeal ever in recognition of the RAF’s 100 years of service and dedication to our country.

“The £50,000 we have raised will help bring relief, comfort and friendship to those who desperately need our welfare support. We thank all the outlets that allowed us to man stalls on their premises and the volunteers who gave of their time.

“Likewise, the many who put their loose change into our numerous tins, they truly helped us ‘reach for the skies’- or as we say in the RAF - ‘Per Ardua Ad Astra’ – through difficulties to the stars.”