Residents urged to join the ‘Refillution’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to support Northern Ireland Water’s new Refillution campaign, aimed at encouraging everyone to commit to refilling a reusable water bottle with tap water and stop buying single use plastic bottles.

To coincide with National Refill Day on June 19, NI Water is launching its own campaign locally, ‘Refillution.’

A council spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland uses 145 million single use plastic bottles every year and by switching to a reusable bottle, people can help turn the tide in helping to reduce plastic waste. Our drinking water is 99 per cent pure and we want everyone to benefit from it.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ald John Smyth commented: “With drinking water now at the highest quality on record, staying hydrated and reducing plastic waste is a win-win for everyone.”

Angela Halfpenny, Northern Ireland Water Head of Environmental Regulation added: “We are delighted Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are supporting our campaign and taking the refill message right across their borough. On National Refill day, we welcome all our councils, agencies and stakeholders to join us, by encouraging everyone to switch to refilling a reusable water bottle from the tap.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.niwater.com/refillution