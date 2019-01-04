Resurfacing scheme to commence in Ballyclare

The Collin Road in Ballyclare is set to benefit from a resurfacing programme with work due to commence on Monday, January 7.

This programme will be completed in three phases and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the carriageway.

The first stage extends approximately 1.9km from Braepark Road to Carnlea Road.

The second stage is a 1.7km stretch between Carnlea Road and Sawmill Road.

To facilitate this work a road closure will be in operation daily from 7am to 7pm starting on January 7 until Friday, February 1.

The final phase will be the Five Corners junction.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “To facilitate this work, a full road closure will be required on all legs of the Five Corners junction (including Sawmill Road, Trenchhill Road and Springvale Road) from 7am on Monday, February 4 until 7pm on Friday, February 22.

“The diversionary route will be via Doagh village. Local diversions will also be in place around Ballyeaston village.

“All diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.”

The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when planning any journeys.

To help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care in the vicinity, of the works.

Work is expected to be completed by February 22 2019, however this will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes, check out www.trafficwatchNI.com