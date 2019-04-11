RNLI’s ‘mayday’ appeal for new kit

The volunteer crew of Larne RNLI launched the lifeboat 13 times last year bringing 15 people to safety.

Crews at the RNLI’s three lifeboat stations in County Antrim, in Larne, Red Bay, Cushendall and Portrush launched a total of 69 times.

These rescues were only made possible because of the donations made to the charity.

Next month, the RNLI’s Mayday campaign is asking people to ‘do their bit, fund our kit’ with the lifesaving charity hoping to raise £700,000 lifejackets, helmets and yellow wellies.

Paddy McLaughlin, Red Bay RNLI Lifeboat press officer said: “Our crews drop everything when their pagers go off to launch the lifeboat and head out to help those in trouble.

“Our lifeboat crew kit gives our volunteers the confidence to face all weathers and conditions, night or day.

“The right kit is vital in helping to make sure we do what we are trained to do and that we bring everyone home safely.

“Last year, RNLI crews in County Antrim launched 69 times and rescued 76 people. The RNLI’s Mayday fundraiser is our own call for help, and we are asking people to ‘do their bit to fund our kit’ throughout May.

“We hope people will answer the RNLI’s Mayday appeal and do something, no matter how big or small, to raise funds for the lifeboat crews. Every piece of kit on a volunteer has been funded through the generosity of people.”

Anyone who wants to get involved should visit RNLI.org/Mayday to register for a free Mayday pack. The pack provides a host of fundraising ideas, such as encouraging friends and colleagues to plan a wear-yellow fundraiser, getting sponsored to run, walk or cycle, cooking up some yellow-themed bakes to sell or even getting together to lift the weight of a 32 tonne Tamar class lifeboat.

The charity is also encouraging people to show support on their social media, joining the conversation using the hashtag #MaydayEveryDay, or by donating online or buying a yellow welly pin badge.