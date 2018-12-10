Road closed for emergency repairs

A section of road in Ballyclare will be closed until December 20 to allow for emergency repairs.

The Ballynashee Road is closed from the Braepark Road junction to the junction with Sawmill Road.

The closure commenced at 8am this morning and will operate continuously until 5pm on Thursday, December 20.

The closure is required for emergency bridge repairs.

The Department for Infrastructure suggest an alternative route of Braepark Road to Sawmill Road.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.