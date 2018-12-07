Road near airport to be closed for works

A main route to Belfast International Airport will be closed for five consecutive nights next week.

The A57 Ballyrobin Road will be closed to traffic from the Templepatrick Roundabout at Antrim Road to the Rickamore Road.

The carriageway will be closed overnight between 11.30pm and 05.30am from Sunday, December 9 to Friday, December 14.

The closure is to allow for Northern Ireland Railways work on a level crossing.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A couple of diversion routes will be in place depending on the type of vehicle. Antrim Road, Belfast Road and Oldstone Road. HGVs to use Antrim Road, Belfast Road, Belmont Road, Dublin Road and Airport Road. Delays of five minutes are likely at these times.”