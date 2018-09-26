Road Safety Roadshow rolls in this weekend

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee have teamed up to deliver their annual Road Safety Vehicle Roadshow this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 29 at the Valley Leisure Centre car park.

Taking place from 10am – 2pm, motorists will be able to call in for a free vehicle emissions test, as well as headlights and a tyre safety check, in a bid to help raise awareness of road safety measures and improve air quality.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Michael commented; “Our Environmental Health Officers will be on hand at the roadshow to assess the pollution levels from car exhaust fumes.

“If emissions are too high, motorists will be advised to have their vehicle serviced. Staff from Magowan Tyres and Bailies Auto Refinishers will also be carrying out tyre safety checks and headlamp beam assessments.”

Pat Martin, Chair of the Road Safety Council for Northern Ireland, added; “We welcome the joint effort between Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the roadshow.

“Such collaboration should be encouraged and can only serve to promote the health and wellbeing of the residents of the borough.”

For further information about the roadshow, contact the council’s Environmental Health Team on 028 9034 0161 or email envhealth@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk