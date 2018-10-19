Road set to be closed for 35 days

Motorists are being advised to expect delays during a period of roadworks in the borough.

The Castle Road in Ballynure will be closed to traffic from 100m west of the Castle Road junction with the Castletown Road to 100m east of the junction with the Castletown Road.

Road closed.

The closure will run continuously from 7.30am on Monday, October 22 until 6pm on Sunday, November 25.

An alternative route from Ballynure has been suggested. Road users should take the B58 Carrickfergus Road then Watch Hill Road onto Ballyrickard Road before rejoining the Castletown Road.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of between five and 15 minutes.

The closure is to allow for works on a new 500mm high pressure water main.