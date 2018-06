A section of the Antrim Road is set to be closed to motorists this evening to facilitate the erection of an Orange Arch.

Detailing the closure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Raising of the Arch will take place in Glengormley this evening from 7pm to 9pm.

“Part of the Antrim Road will be closed. Please bear this in mind as you plan your journey this evening.

“We will do our best to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible. Thanks in advance for your help and patience.”