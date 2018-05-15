Road to be closed for six weeks

A section of the Ballyrobert Road is due to be closed for six weeks to allow for works to take place.

The carriageway is set to be closed to traffic from its junction with the Templepatrick Road to its junction with the Longshot.

The closure will commence on Monday, May 28 at 8am and will run continuously until 3pm on Friday, July 6.

The road will be closed to establish a new Ballyrobert Road tie into the new roundabout in the area.

The Department for Infrastructure suggest an alternative route via the Templepatrick Road and Longshot in both directions.

The expected delay is less than five minutes.