A section of carriageway will be closed in Newtownabbey to allow for works to be carried out.

One lane of the Abbots Road will be closed to traffic from 8am on Monday, August 20 until 5pm on Friday, September 14.

The road will be closed from the junction of the Doagh Road to the new development adjacent to 24 Abbots Road.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of between five and 15 minutes.

The closure is required for the extension of the foul sewer to serve the new development.