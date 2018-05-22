Roads set to be closed in Ballyclare during May Fair Day

Police have issued advice to motorists about road closures in Ballyclare today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Today is known as ‘Horse Trading Day’ May Fair Tuesday and is the largest single annual event in the calendar for the Ballyclare area.

“This year the council have elected to close Main Street which will be closed between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

“The Ballyeaston Road will also be closed between 5.30pm and 8.30pm for the Soap Box Derby. Please take these closures into consideration when planning your route.”