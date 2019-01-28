Robert Hill to stand in May’s election

Robert Hill has been selected by UKIP to stand in May’s Local Government Elections in the Macedon DEA of Newtownabbey.

Mr Hill is UKIP spokesman for Northern Ireland and a former Assembly candidate.

Commenting on his selection, the former DUP representative said: “I’m delighted to have been selected to contest the council elections in May.

“I’m looking forward to being able to offer the people of Newtownabbey a strong, local, patriotic voice in council. During the past year, I have been UKIP spokesman for Northern Ireland.

“I have proudly represented the party and Northern Ireland at national political conferences, events and rallies. It’s no different in Birmingham and Manchester than it is in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast or here in Newtownabbey.

“We’re part of one United Kingdom and for too long, the ordinary man and woman has been deprived of a true voice, putting their priorities and their concerns first. Too many of our establishment politicians have put themselves and their priorities first.”

He added: “UKIP has been and will continue to be a patriotic people’s voice locally and nationally. We are growing as a party and will be contesting a number of seats here and across Northern Ireland in May. Further announcements to come.

“We’ll be standing up for a true exit from the EU, for local democracy, for the Union and standing up for the nation. Crucially - we will be offering a commonsense, UK unionist alternative to the failing parties and politicians who go missing between elections; only to turn up on your doorstep looking for their next pay cheque. You only have to look at the shameful gravy train of salaries and expenses for nothing at a closed Stormont to see that politics here is broken.

“We deserve better. I would personally urge all of those who are fed up with the current impasse at Stormont and the unending scandals from today’s politicians to send a message in May and make their votes count by voting for a true alternative; a real party of the people.

“Only UKIP offers a true and complete Brexit and a loud local voice for the ordinary people throughout the length and breadth of this nation.”