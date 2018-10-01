Robert’s marathon effort for local charity

A kindhearted Newtownabbey resident is jetting off to compete in the Chicago Marathon this week in aid of a very worthy cause.

Robert Creagmile will be participating in the gruelling event to raise funds for Cancer Focus.

The race on October 7 will bring the curtain down on the Abbott World Marathon Majors, an arduous series of marathons across the globe.

In 2017 Robert competed in the London Marathon, Berlin Marathon and New York Marathon, before taking on the Tokyo and Boston Marathons this year.

The event in the ‘Windy City’ will be the sixth and final race in the current programme.

Robert, who only took up running around four years ago, estimates he has raised over £20,000 for Cancer Focus through the marathons and other fundraising efforts.

He said: “The first marathon I competed in was the Belfast Marathon. I decided to do it in aid of Cancer Focus after I found out about all the great work that they do.

“Running for them has spurred me on. I get aches and pains when I’m running a marathon, but there is always someone worse off and any money I raise will help support them.”

Robert, who has competed in other marathons outside the Abbott World Marathon Majors programme as part of his training routine, is looking forward to a well-deserved break when he gets home next week.

He added: “I haven’t been too concerned about the times that I’ve been recording in the races. It has never been about breaking any records. It has always been about raising money for the charity.

“I have a young family and hope that the example I am setting is a good one for my children.

“The series has been exhausting, both mentally and physically, but I’m glad I’ve been able to compete in it and support Cancer Focus in this way.”

Praising Robert for his fundraising, a Cancer Focus spokesperson said: “Over the past number of years Robert has been an incredible supporter of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

“He is an inspiration, not only regarding his running achievements but for all the hard work and dedication that he has put into fundraising.

“He has raised a truly incredible amount and all the money raised will go towards helping local cancer patients and their families here in Northern Ireland.

“We cannot thank him enough for his continued support and we wish him all the best in the upcoming Chicago Marathon.”