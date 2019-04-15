Rosstulla pupils raise £900 to help children with cancer

Students from Rosstulla School recently took part in a sponsored reading event in aid of the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund For Children.

The fundraising effort over ‘ReadOn week’ took place at the beginning of March, with the money collected helping to support children and young people diagnosed with cancer, or living with a parent diagnosed with cancer.

Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children representative, Leo Donaghy, visited school on April 12 to collect the funds.

He gave an assembly to tell pupils more about the work of the charity and explain where their money would be spent – a short break at the Daisy Lodge facility in Newcastle for children and families affected by cancer.

A spokesperson for the Jordanstown Road school said: “This worthwhile event gave us an opportunity to read in school even more than usual!

“Classes took part in a range of reading based activities from performing drama sketches to listening to audio books. Pupils enjoyed reading and listening to short stories, plays and articles whilst raising money for this worthy cause.

“This project has allowed us to improve confidence and enthusiasm for reading whilst learning about the importance of charities such as this. Pupils have benefitted from finding out about the help and services provided by the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

“Our school is struggling massively with budget cuts and funding, but we have still managed to raise money for this local charity.”