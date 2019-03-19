Royal Irish Reservists celebrate St Patrick’s Day

The reservists of The Royal Irish Regiment (2 R IRISH) spent the weekend celebrating St Patrick’s Day with family and guests at their local Army Reserve Centres across Northern Ireland.

On Saturday Headquarters Company, B Company and C Company were presented with shamrocks at their respective Army Reserve Centres in Lisburn, Newtownabbey and Enniskillen. Whilst A Company, based in east Belfast, marked the Patron Saint’s day, on Sunday.

The Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Paul Walkley said: “St Patrick’s Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together to celebrate our regimental heritage and Irishness.

“It’s a special day where we get to thank our families, local communities and our veteran community for their enduring support throughout the year. We will not let the rain dampen our spirits.”

Providing musical support for the weekend was the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment and the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion. Also present, the ever-popular Royal Irish Regiment mascot Brian Boru X and his handler Wolfhound Major Moore.