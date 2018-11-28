Royal Mail white powder discovery - substance was 'non-hazardous'

The white powder substance at the centre of an incident at a Royal Mail depot in Northern Ireland has been declared to be "non-hazardous".

The PSNI confirmed, along with the Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (N.I.A.S.), they attended the scene at the Northern Ireland Mail Centre in Mallusk on Wednesday morning.

The scene of the incident on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Presseye)

"Police and other emergency services attended a report of white powder discovered in a package at a sorting office on Enterprise Way in Newtownabbey this morning

"The powder was checked by N.I.F.R.S. and found to be a non-hazardous substance."