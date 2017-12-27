Santa makes special visit to New Mossley

Local residents got to meet Santa Claus during a recent festive event in New Mossley.

Santa arrived in the estate on the back of a large trike. He went around all of the streets to see everyone, ringing his bell to let residents know he was there.

Santa with Aimee and Lara.

He went to New Mossley Elim Church to his Grotto and waited for the local children to arrive.

A little girl Aimee, who is deaf and partially blind attended. Santa made sure to have a special gift for her.

The event, which was held on Saturday, December 9, was organised by CORE New Mossley Community Group.

They wish to thank the Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Spar, Manse Road for their donation of refreshments for everyone in attendance.

They also wish to thank the local community for braving the elements and coming to support the event.