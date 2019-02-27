Sappers Azimkar and Quinsey to be remembered

A special remembrance event will be staged in Antrim next week to mark the tenth anniversary of the attack at Massareene Barracks.

The commemorative event will take place on March 7, a decade after the fatal attack.

Detailing the event, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Join us on Thursday, March 7 at 11am, at Market Square, Antrim as we mark the tenth Anniversary Remembrance for Sapper Patrick Azimkar and Sapper Mark Quinsey.

“Sapper Azimkar and Sapper Quinsey who were from 25 Field Squadron, 38 Engineer Regiment, were killed in an attack at Massareene Barracks in Antrim on Saturday, March 7 2009.”