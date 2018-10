Hazelwood Integrated College has paid tribute to Mairéad O’Neill following her sudden death this week.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the school said: “Hazelwood Integrated College wishes to pass on its sincere condolences to the family and friends of our past pupil, Mairéad O’Neill.

“We were saddened to learn of her passing on Monday night.

“Mairéad will always be remembered fondly by everyone in Hazelwood. May she rest in peace.”