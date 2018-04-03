School to open book of condolence in memory of Carter

A book of condolence is to be opened in Abbots Cross Primary School tomorrow morning (Wednesday) in memory of P5 pupil Carter Carson who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tenerife.

Carter was struck by the car outside a shopping centre in Adeje on Thursday. Despite efforts to save him, the nine-year-old died in hospital the following day.

Principal Joanne Griffith said the whole school community of Abbots Cross Primary School is “deeply saddened” by his death.

“Carter was a quiet, hardworking boy with lovely manners and a gentle, caring nature. He loved a game of football and was an enthusiastic member of our school running club and our football club. He was recently our star pupil of the month and no one had a bigger smile than Carter when he received his Star Pupil Award,” she said.

“The relevant agencies are working with the school to ensure that appropriate support is put in place for our pupils, parents and teachers as we try to deal with losing Carter in these tragic circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s immediate and wider family circle and we, as a Primary School family, will do all we can to support them and Carter’s many friends in school in the weeks and months ahead,” she added.

The school will be open tomorrow (Wednesday) between 10am and 12 noon for parents and pupils to come in, sign a Book of Memories for Carter and spend some time together.