Schools closed after Antrim Road collision

Two schools in north Belfast have been closed today following the closure of the Antrim Rod due to a collision.

Ben Madigan Prep and Our Lady of Lourdes Primary have shut following advice from police.

Police at the scene following a serious road traffic collision on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Thursday Morning. Local diversions are in place at Grays Lane and Downview Avenue. 'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A spokesperson for Ben Madigan said: “As a result of the serious incident that occurred outside our school gates this morning. we have been instructed by the PSNI to close the school today.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused but on this occasion these are circumstances beyond our control.”

Our Lady of Loudes said: “Due to a serious traffic collision on the Antrim Road this morning the school is currently closed. There is no further notice at this time.”

The Antrim Road remains closed in both directions between Grays Lane and Downview Avenue.

Local diversions are in place at Grays Lane and Downview Avenue with delays expected due to widespread traffic disruption.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “Due a serious incident on the Antrim Rd there is traffic disruption in the area, delaying services.

“Services to divert outbound via: Donegall Park Avenue, Shore Road, Whitewell Road, Floral Road to Antrim Road then on as normal.

Inbound services will operate the reverse of this diversion.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Health and Social Care Trust said: “Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 6.23 on Thursday November 22 following reports of a road traffic incident on the Antrim Road, Belfast.

“One emergency ambulance crew was despatched to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”