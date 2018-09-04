Sci-fi adventure is novel first for Carrick psychologist

A Carrick woman has published a “laugh out loud sci-fi adventure” for children.

“Cora Romhat” features a 13-year-old stroppy alien, Cora Romhat, who is sent to Earth on a secret mission with her sidekick, a smart-talking collie dog.

The fate of the planet rests in her hands but she is really out for revenge and has already made up her mind to destroy Earth.

This is author Elaine Abrol ‘s first novel. It is set in Northern Ireland.

Elaine said: “For many years, I thought about what it would be like to be an alien with special powers that I could use on humans who behaved in a stupid or nasty way. Things like bad driving, poor grammar, senseless bullying and prejudice, the ongoing obsession with technology, all really annoy me. One day when driving through the south of Ireland I saw the road sign Cora Romhat. I thought it would make a great name for a the lead character in a book.

“When I found that it meant dangerous bends ahead I finally wrote the book. “

Elaine, who writes in her spare time, works as a psychologist at Whiteabbey Hospital.