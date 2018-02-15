Second public information session over greenway

A second public information session is to be held over proposals to build a 'greenway' from Greenisland to Monkstown.

The scheme, led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, seeks to transform a section of disused railway line into a 2.7km combined path for cyclists and pedestrians.

However, homeowners living along the proposed route have expressed concerns over the plans, with some criticising an alleged lack of consultation by MEABC with local residents.

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors also voiced opposition to the project, indicating they could not support “any proposal to locate the section of the greenway between Greenisland and Monkstown”.

In a statement, a MEABC spokesperson said: "Council has held a number of publicly advertised information sessions, where some feedback has been gathered, but wants to ensure that all opinions on the proposals are heard."

The next drop in information event is on Tuesday, February 20 in the Loughview Room at Ulster University, Jordanstown from 7pm-9pm.

"The proposed route has been identified by the Greenisland Masterplan and a feasibility study submitted to the Department for Infrastructure," the spokersperson added.

"Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been working with Doran Consulting to engage with as many key stakeholders as possible.

"The cut-off date for feedback is February 28 at 5pm. Any comments submitted after this will not be considered.

"All feedback will be collated by the consultants and submitted to the Department for Infrastructure in March 2018.

"To have your say, you can register at the information event, fill in a form online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Greenways or by writing to Parks and Open Spaces, Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre, 11 Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, BT38 7DG or by emailing Claire.Duddy@midandeastantrim.gov.uk."