Second rescue from Belfast Lough in four weeks

A second life has been saved by the emergency services during another dramatic rescue at Belfast Lough in Carrick.

Rescuers pulled a female to safety during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public .

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A call was received from a member of the public informing us that a young female had entered the water at Rodgers Quay, Carrickfergus.

“Police were on scene within four minutes.

“Our officers had the female pulled from the water, and receiving treatment from our friends in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service within 14 minutes.

“Another life saved by a multi-agency response.”

Last month, a man in his forties was rescued from the sea at the shorefront.

Three fire appliances were tasked to the scene, two from Carrickfergus Fire Station and a third from Central Fire Station in Belfast.

The man was pulled to safety using specialist equipment by the fire crews who waded into the freezing water.

He required medical treatment at the scene and was then taken to hospital.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of the morning at Green Street.

This incident also occurred during the early hours of the morning.