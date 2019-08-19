‘Siege of Carrickfergus’ event for bank holiday

A re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege of Carrickfergus will take place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) at Castle Green.

The free event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will include re-enactment groups from across the United Kingdom, dressed in period costume, followed by a pageantry parade to meet ‘King William’ at the pier, starting at noon and continuing until 4.00 pm.

This annual event marks an important milestone in the history of the castle and the town when Carrickfergus Castle came under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg in 1689.

As well as live cannon and musket firing, there will also be “military encampments” on display.

In addition, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, falconry display and a vintage market balloon modelling, face painting, a dinosaur “walkabout” character and a pop-up cinema showing “Brave”.