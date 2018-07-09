Signed football shirt raises money for July festival

A signed Crusaders Football Club shirt has been raffled to raise funds for a children’s party on July 11.

UUP representative, Cllr Stephen McCarthy presented a signed, match-worn Crusaders top to the CORE New Mossley Community group which they have raffled to raise money for the children’s party in the Community Festival on July 11.

After presenting the shirt to Terri North of the CORE Group, Cllr McCarthy said: “Anything I can do to support the great work Terri, Jackie and the CORE group are doing in New Mossley, I will do.

“With one of my colleagues being involved with Crusaders I was able to get a signed, match-worn top from last season when they won the Gibson Cup. Congratulations to the winner.

“It’s great to see that the group have been able to put it to good use in fundraising for the July 11th Community Festival. “This year’s festival promises to be a great one and it is truly a credit to the group in organising it.”

Terri added: “This was a great way for the group to raise funds for the children’s ‘goodie bags’ for the festival on Wednesday and I can’t thank Cllr McCarthy enough for getting us the top.

“Congratulations to the winner in getting this piece of local football history. Now to look forward to a great Community Festival and a peaceful Twelfth celebration.”