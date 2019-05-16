Siofra set for once-in-a-lifetime trip to the USA

Siofra McClure, a Customer and People Trading Manager at Asda Ballyclare, is one of only a handful of Asda colleagues from Northern Ireland selected to attend the Shareholders Conference of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, this June.

The three-day event takes place in Arkansas, which is where Walmart – the owner of Asda – has been based since it was formed in the 1950s.

Attended by over 15,000 Walmart colleagues and associates - from across the USA as well as from China, India, Japan, Mexico and Brazil - the conference is to celebrate the accomplishments of the business and its people, as well as to share new ideas.

The conference features a surprise celebrity guest appearance to close. The details of whom is a closely guarded secret, but in 2018 Jamie Foxx was the host and Jason Derulo performed with others such as Carley Ray Jepson.

About the upcoming trip, Siofra said: “I’m excited and very proud to be going to the USA to represent Asda Ballyclare, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I can’t wait to meet some of my international colleagues and learn more about the different ways in which they provide brilliant service where they work – and I’ll be telling them all about how we keep our customers happy here, too!”

Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, George Rankin, said: “This is a fantastic way for our colleagues to learn more about how Walmart works in other countries by meeting colleagues from around the world and sharing experiences.

“We also encourage those that attend to share what they learn with their colleagues back home on their return.”