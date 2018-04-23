Soap box derbies to be held as part of festivals

Residents are being urged to back an exciting new chapter in the history of the Ballyclare May Fair festival as the first ‘soap box derby’ is set to take place next month.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 22, will be the first of a series of races at local festivals across the borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hamill and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Vera McWilliam, gear up for this year's soap box derby in Ballyclare. Pic By Paul Moane / AURORA PA

Following the Ballyclare stage, soap boxers will then move on to the Antrim Summer Festival to race on Friday, June 8 and finish in Randalstown on Friday, June 22 as part of the Arches Festival.

Commenting on the races, Chair of the Ballyclare May Fair Committee, Ald Mandy Girvan said: “This is the fist time we have organised a Soap Box Derby and we are hoping for lots of entries.

“The PSNI from Antrim and Newtownabbey, who are racing in aid of charity, have already staked their claim on the cash prize and trophy.”

The Soap Box Grand Prix was officially launched by Peter Dalton and Richard Fee (Antrim Festival Group), Mandy Girvan and Michelle McGuigan (Ballyclare May Fair), George Graham (Randalstown Arches) and Sergeant Davy Thom (PSNI Antrim).

For more information on how to enter, contact the Facebook pages of either Antrim Festival Group, Ballyclare May Fair or Randalstown Arches.