‘Soft Border Patrol’ in action in Whitehead

Whitehead was in focus for filming an episode of BBC Northern Ireland comedy “Soft Border Patrol”.

A camera crew was spotted in the seaside town on Wednesday.

The crew had assembled at Victoria Avenue outside Genesis Drop-In Centre beside the railway.

According to the BBC, “Soft Border Patrol “is a spoof documentary sitcom that imitates a reality television programme, following a fictional border agency post-Brexit.

Filming is taking place for a new five-part series in which singer Nadine Coyle is due to make a cameo role.

The series is being filmed by the Glasgow-based Comedy Unit and will be screened next year.

There will also be appearances by weather man Barra Best, broadcaster and singer ‘Uncle Hugo’ Duncan and country star Lisa McHugh.

This is the second time in recent months that the seaside town has hosted film crews.

In August, Hollywood star Liam Neeson was in the town for filming at the railway museum.

Ballymena-born Neeson and Lesley Manville put in an appearance at Whitehead Railway Museum for the shooting of scenes in upcoming film ‘Normal People’.

The crew took over The Edwardian Tea Room and the Excursion Platform for filming while the adjacent car parks were packed with support vehicles and chuck wagons.

Brian J Falconer, producer on Normal People, said: “Spending a day filming at the Whitehead Railway Museum was an absolute pleasure for our cast and crew.

“Not only were we given incredible hospitality, but I do not believe any other facility exists that would have provided what the WRM did. I really hope that I will be back there filming soon.”

Siobhan Dillon, RPSI general manager, said: “the RPSI was involved in the making of the Michael Collins movie in 1995 in which Liam Neeson and Julia Roberts starred, along with our steam engines No. 171 and No. 461.”

“The RPSI was a major partner in the shooting in the Republic of The First Great Train Robbery, starring Sean Connery, Lesley-Anne Down and Donald Sutherland.”