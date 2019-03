A Carnmoney couple celebrated their Diamond Anniversary on Thursday, March 21.

Mr and Mrs Tommy Conn marked their special day with an afternoon tea party with family and friends at the Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick on Friday, March 22.

In lieu of gifts they are giving money to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

They received a card to mark the occasion from The Queen.

Tommy and Gladys were married at St Mary’s Church on the Crumlin Road in 1959.

They have lived in Carnmoney for over 40 years.