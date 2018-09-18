Special events to be staged at church

Glengormley Presbyterian Church is holding a series of three special meetings on the first Sunday of the month during October, November and December.
The theme of the meetings, which commence at 6pm, is ‘Begin-Become-Belong.’
In addition to music and a look at how the Bible can help people make sense of the world today, there will be stories of how this message has changed people’s lives and set them on a journey of coming to faith.
October’s guest speaker is former Glengormley High pupil, Matthew Horner who attended the school from 2002-2006.
After leaving school, Matthew was employed in various jobs but felt a calling to enter the ministry.
He attended Belfast Bible College completing a degree in theology and starts his new studies in Union College this month.
Everyone is invited to come along. Refreshments and crèche facility available.