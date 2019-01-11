Special lunch held to honour Steven Ward

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recognised the achievements of local boxer, Steven Ward, with a special reception yesterday.

Ward, known as the ‘Quiet Man’, is a light heavyweight professional boxer from Newtownabbey.

He has competed at two Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in 2010.

He has also won three Ulster Championships and is a five-time Irish senior champion. At Windsor Park in August 2018, he won the vacant BUI Celtic Light Heavyweight Title against Steve Collins Jr, on the undercard of Carl Frampton.

A council spokesperson said: “The Mayor, Cllr Paul Michael is hosting a lunch for Steven Ward, in recognition of him winning the vacant BUI Celtic Light Heavyweight Title at Windsor Park, in August 2018.

“This is the first event that has been organised by the Mayor’s Office in recognition of Steven Ward.”

The event took place in the Mayor’s Parlour at Mossley Mill on Thursday, January 10.