Special plaudits for history-maker Rea

Four-time World Superbike Champion, Jonathan Rea, is to be honoured by local councillors during special events to mark his sporting achievements.

The 31-year-old race ace clinched his latest history-making championship success at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday with two rounds of the series remaining.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has plans to award the Ballyclare-born motorcyclist the Freedom of the Borough in early 2019.

The local authority is currently working with Jonathan to arrange a suitable date in his busy calendar.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Michael said: “I am delighted for Jonathan Rea and his latest win making him the first ever back-to-back quadruple World Superbike Champion.

“This is a superb achievement and on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, I would like to pass on my warmest congratulations.

“We are extremely proud of Jonathan and all of his achievements to date.

“Council is currently working with Jonathan to award him with the Freedom of the Borough. This is the highest award that council can bestow and is only awarded to local people who have rendered eminent services to the borough.

“The event will also celebrate his outstanding achievements in motorcycle racing.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, led the congratulations to Jonathan at Monday evening’s monthly council meeting.

She also told elected members she would be inviting Jonathan to a special reception to mark his historic achievement.