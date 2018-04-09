Speed restriction in place due to motorway oil spillage

Police are advising motorists to ‘drive with extreme caution’ following an oil spill on the M2.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A temporary 40 mph speed restriction is in place on the M2 Southbound between J4 Sandyknowes and J2 Greencastle while an oil spillage is dealt with.”

Urging road users to drive with caution, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to adjust their speed, and drive with extreme caution following an oil spill on the M2 which is affecting lanes 2 and 3 between Sandyknowes and Greencastle.”