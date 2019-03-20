‘Spider man’ teaches pupils about healthy eating

Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, Claione Alderdice, and Asda Ballyclare colleague, Adam Wallace – aka Spider man – recently visited Parkgate Primary School to speak to pupils about healthy-eating and lifestyle.

Adam, who works as a till operator at Asda Ballyclare, is a keen comicbook fan and started donning the Spider man suit after a successful appearance at his nephew’s second birthday party.

This led to the creation of his own custom-made costume to help educate young people on important issues.

On his second visit to see pupils ranging from four to 11 years old, Mrs Peden, Principal of Parkgate Primary School, said: “When Adam visits our pupils as Spider man, they are in awe of him – and it’s brilliant to see how mesmerised the children are in his presence.

“By communicating important messages on health and well-being through a popular superhero, Adam and Claione are helping to educate a young audience on positive lifestyle choices.

“We loved having Spider man as a VIP guest at our school’s Crazy Hair and Socks Fundraiser Day, and we would like to say a massive thank-you to Asda Ballyclare colleagues for their time and continued support of our school.”

Claione added: “At Asda Ballyclare we are all very proud of our colleague, Adam, for the time he dedicates to helping local children. It was amazing to see the smiles on the faces of all the pupils during the visit.

“Being able to be a positive influence in our community is core to my role as a Community Champion, and it’s a pleasure to have this opportunity to speak directly to the school and its pupils – and help encourage positive well-being now, and into the future.”