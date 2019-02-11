Springing into style with Belfast Fashionweek

Belfast Fashionweek officially launched its 27th season with a fabulous fashion affair in Panama Café, Belfast, last week.

Returning to the spectacular St Anne’s Cathedral this March, style proceedings will begin with the ‘Runway Edit’ catwalk show which will showcase local designers and boutiques as well as the top picks from the High Street.

Belfast Fashionweek Director Cathy Martin at the launch of the event's 27th season.

Guests can also enjoy beauty, food and designer pop-ups as Belfast Fashionweek blurs the lines between fashion and other industries to create the ultimate experience for the consumer.

As well as the main runway show there will also be some fashionable fringe events including the popular Sushi Saturday at Asian eatery Zen where guests can experience an intimate catwalk show showcasing the top picks from across BFW whilst enjoying a delicious meal.

Speaking about this season’s key trends, Fashionweek Director, Cathy Martin, commented: “The easiest way to energise your wardrobe this season? Take your tailoring in joyful tutti fruitti shades.

“Take inspiration from Escada where suits came in saturated shades of mimosa or opt for a pop of citrus shades like those dominating the catwalks at Balenciaga, Roksanda and Peter Pilotto.

Sophie McGibbon models one of the key trends for spring/summer.

“As well as lots of colour there will also be an emphasis on texture as folk elements sweep into focus this season - expect patchworked seventies-era crochet to fisherman weaves and macramé appliqué.”

As local retailers reported a drop in sales over the festive period Cathy also took some time to get serious about retail here in Northern Ireland.

“The retail industry has suffered a huge knock recently and we are really looking forward to showing all that our little place in the world has to offer – which includes some serious style inspiration,” Cathy said.

She added: “We are lucky to have such amazing creative talent right here on our doorstep and at BFW we are passionate about showcasing that.

Aimee Boyle models one of the key trends for spring/summer.

“Our previous participants have gone on to achieve massive success in their industries including local designers Una Rodden, Shauna Fay and Chloe Dougan who are all doing wonderful things.

“With a whole host of new local talent involved including Alexandria’s Baby Boutique, Saraden Designs, Bernadette Anderson, Jacki Sleator, The Fashion House and Verona Bridal, as well as some of the biggest names on the High Street, we can’t wait to see how they show off the latest trends in the ultimate celebration of Northern Ireland fashion – a must have in any stylista’s diary.”

Tickets are available to purchase at Visit Belfast on 02890246609 or online via the links at www.belfastfashionweek.com

Model Molly Jeffrey wearing one of the spring/summer 2019 trends.

Model Philippa Boyd wearing one of the key looks for spring/summer 2019.

Model Sophie McGibbon wearing one of the key looks for spring/summer 2019.