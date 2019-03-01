‘Still a lot of questions’ over Newtownabbey crematorium plan, claim

Plans to construct a crematorium in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey have divided opinion among local residents.

Yesterday, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced it has agreed to make a full planning application for a crematorium which includes a memorial garden and columbarium.

The council already has outline planning permission for the facility in the Ballyearl area.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “This significant capital development project is expected to commence on site in April 2020 with completion in May 2021.

“This much-needed facility will serve our residents and people across the whole of Northern Ireland.”

After the proposal was announced, residents took to social media to voice their opinion.

Welcoming the move, one person said: “Considering there’s only one crematorium in Northern Ireland, this is a sensible decision from the council. In fact there should be one in each council area.”

Commenting on Facebook, another resident said the facility is “much needed.”

However, one resident questioned the location of the new facility due to the development of the Reahill Road pig farm. She said: “I’m fine with the crematorium. But I’m not so fine with having a pig factory just up the road on Reahill.

“What were the council thinking when they passed that site for a pig factory? They were aware of the crematorium concept even then.”

DUP representative, Cllr Stephen Ross has voiced concerns about the proposed site of the crematorium over recent years.

Speaking to the Times today, Mr Ross said: “After Monday night’s meeting in committee, there are still a lot of questions needing answered.”