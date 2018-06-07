Straid student to compete in world championships

Abigail McLean from Straid is travelling to Calgary, Canada, to compete in the World Power Lifting Championships as a member of the GB Junior Team this week.

Abigail is a final year student on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture course at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus.

The course is a sandwich course with first year and final year spent in college and year two on placement on a farm.

Following completion of the course, Abigail plans to progress to a five-year Veterinary Medicine course at Warsaw University of Life Sciences in Poland.

Outside of college, Abigail has been competing in power-lifting competitions since 2013 and is a previous European record holder, having lifted 180kgs deadlift at under 18 years.

She will be competing in the under-23s and will be lifting weights of 80kgs+ on bench, 150kgs+ on squat and hopes to achieve 200kgs deadlift, having previously lifted 190kgs.

Abigail’s classmates and all the staff at CAFRE wish her every success in the competition.