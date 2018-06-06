Stylists and technicians to shine at NI Hair and Beauty Awards gala dinner

A Jordanstown-based salon has reached the finals of the NI Hair and Beauty Awards in The Nail Salon of The Year category.

The Nail Boutique has been short listed for the prestigious accolade, with the winner announced on July 8 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Lynanne Jeanes from the salon said: “We’re so happy with being both nominated and on the shortlist. If we were to win, it would mean a lot to everyone at the salon.”

Meanwhile, other local nominees include Mac Hair and Beauty (Carnmoney); Most Wanted Salon of the Year, Maysoon Beauty Clinic (Merville); Outstanding Beauty Salon of the Year, Karma Hair Design (Ballyclare); Salon Ambience of the Year, Debble Mc Kernon (Makeup by Debbie (Newtownabbey); Freelance Makeup Specialist of the Year, Emma McConville Hair and Make-up Artist (Newtownabbey); Make Up Salon of the Year and Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year, Helen Nelson (Body Mind & Soul (Ballyclare); Masseuse of the Year and Haus of Lashes (Ballyclare); Lash Extension Specialist of the Year.