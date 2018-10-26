Success for local junior boxer

Evolution Boxing Club member, Jack Haighton, has progressed since taking up boxing four years ago.

The Year 12 Carrickfergus Academy pupil was introduced to the sport after attending training sessions at a local club.

At that time Jack wanted to be a motocross rider so his plan then was to use this training to help his fitness for racing.

In February this year, Jack’s step dad went on to open his own boxing club in Newtownabbey.

Since dedicating himself to boxing and getting into shape to compete in his first ever competition, Jack has gone from strength to strength.

A school spokesperson said: “He won the Antrim 3s championship and then went onto take the Ulster 9 counties novice title at 52kg.

“He was the first junior from Evolution Boxing Club to win a title and his aim and goal at this point is to one day compete at the all Irelands and go on to represent the country in whatever tournaments are possible.”