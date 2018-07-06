Suicide prevention training to be offered

South Antrim Community Network will be staging a number of suicide prevention training sessions in the region.

A free Crisis Intervention in Self Harm and Suicidal Behaviour course will take place at Carrickfergus Enterprise Agency on September 13.

The event, which will run from 9.30am to 1pm, will be facilitated by ZEST NI.

A South Antrim Community Network spokesperson said: “By the end of the workshop the participants will have examined, discussed and understood the following: Definition and Understanding of ‘crisis’/The Components of Crisis Intervention: the crisis, the person, the helper and the goal/Crisis identification/Crisis assessment/The skills of Crisis Intervention: engaging, calming, empowering, listening, questioning, validation and focusing ‘SMART’ goals.”

A person-centred approach to self-harm and suicidal behaviour training session will be held at Monkstown Village Centre on November 14. It will run between 1pm and 5pm.

A South Antrim Community Network spokesperson said: “By the end of the workshop the participants will have examined, discussed and understood the self-harming and suicidal person/Congruence/Acceptance /Empathic communication/The Skill of

‘Listening’/A brief Person-centred problem-solving model.”

These training opportunities have been funded by Public Health Agency and are offered free of charge to people who live and/or work in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey.

To register your interest, call 028 9447 8645 or email janine@southantrimcommunitynetwork.org