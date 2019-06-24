Summer Schemes season

There will be lots in store across Antrim and Newtownabbey this summer to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays. Running across Antrim and Newtownabbey Council leisure centres and facilities throughout the Borough, provide an all-inclusive mix of sport, play, arts, crafts, drama and much more to children age five to 14.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, said: “This year, we are piloting a new breakfast club and after school club at the Valley Leisure Centre to increase our offering of summer activities.

“The Council summer schemes are very popular with families every year.”

For more information, including how to book a place, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/summerschemes