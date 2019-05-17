Sun and showers on Day 3 of the Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show stepped up the pace for the third day attracting visitors from across the Province and beyond
Pictures from PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th May 2019''Day three of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Ulster Bank's Henry The Hippo with Matthew Brady(9) and his sister Sarah(5) from Feeney, Co. Derry, and Perrie Mackeever(right).''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th May 2019''Day three of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Cattle showing at the show. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th May 2019''Day three of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Cattle showing at the show. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th May 2019''Day three of the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn. Cattle showing at the show. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye