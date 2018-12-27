Susi flying high after Peter Pan production

A local teenager has fulfilled her acting dreams, landing a starring role in a Christmas pantomime at the Courtyard Theatre.

Susi Pagel (17) from Carrickfergus played Wendy in Mr Hullabaloo Productions’ Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan at the Newtownabbey venue.

The demanding schedule involved a total of 44 shows between Saturday, November 24 and Saturday, December 22.

It was a time consuming and demanding schedule, but Susi said she enjoyed every minute of it.

She explained: “It was only a small production team and we all worked really well together so I am very sad it’s over!”

The pantomime’s venue - the Courtyard Theatre - is a small and intimate 180-seat venue, so Susi has become familiar with playing to capacity audiences.

This performance is presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital and Samuel French Ltd theatre agents. At least five per cent of the price of each ticket is payable to charity.

Susi has been honing her skills at Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey Campus where she is now in her second year and her studying for a Level 3 BTEC Diploma in Performing Arts.

When she completes the course, Susi plans to take a gap year and then get an agent to help her gain more stage experience before applying to university to study drama.

Her parents, Jane and Sean, both studied Performing Arts and she credits them for her interest in the stage.

Gemma McGranaghan, Performing Arts Diploma co-ordinator at Northern Regional College, said she hoped Susi’s performance in Peter Pan would signal the start of a very exciting future for her.

“It has been a big commitment, but Susi is powering through.

“Her involvement in the productions will count as work experience which is an important part of the Performing Arts Diploma.

“What an experience it has been!”