Teen marriage still going strong after sixty years for Glengormley couple

An East Antrim couple have been congratulated on their 60th wedding anniversary by Her Majesty the Queen.

Spencie and Eileen McCloy, from Glencairn Drive, Glengormley, are celebrating six decades of marriage.

The couple met when they were teenagers and married at just 17 and 18-years-old.

Spencie is from Mallusk and Eileen, who is from Magheraveely, in Co. Fermanagh met after she came to work for a Belfast family as a nanny at their Antrim Road home.

Spencie had been in the army at the time.

The couple were married on January 3 1959 at the Church of the Holy Evangelists Church of Ireland, Carnmoney Parish Church, at Church Road in Glengormley, by Rev. Charles Guy.

Yesterday, they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with family and friends.

The couple have two sons, Stephen and Kenneth and daughter Caroline as well as ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Caroline said: “Mum was absolutely delighted to receive a telegram from the Queen. She was like a cat with two tails.

“I think the fact the Queen has reigned throughout the whole 60 years of their marriage has made it so special.”

“