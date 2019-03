Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them after a teenager was knocked down in Newtownabbey this morning.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning there was a collision on Prince Charles Way, Newtownabbey in which a 15-year-old was knocked down and injured.

“If anyone witnessed this and has any information to assist police in their enquiries, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 238 of 15/03/19.”

There are no further details at this time.