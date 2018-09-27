Text alert scheme launched in region

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) recently launched a Text Alert Scheme.

This is a free SMS-based safety information service that will help to keep the local community safe.

Community safety information is sent by the PSNI or the PCSP to registered members of the scheme via a SMS text message to their mobile phone.

The information may be useful to a range of people for a variety of reasons.

Residents of towns and villages may like to receive quick and up-to-date information if there has been a spate of break-ins or thefts in their locality, or if there are known bogus callers in the area, or if a traffic collision has caused a road closure.

Farmers may benefit from receiving up-to-date information if there has been a surge of farm machinery or livestock thefts. The message will allow them to take appropriate safety measures.

To join the Text Alert Scheme, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/textalert where you can complete an online registration form or download a copy of the form.