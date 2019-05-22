Theft of ‘high value’ gardening equipment

A “high value” quantity of gardening equipment has been stolen in Ballylinney outside Ballyclare.
Police say that a burglary occurred between 9.30 pm on Sunday May 19 and 4.30 am on Monday May 20.
The items were taken from two out buildings.
The haul includes a Honda TRX250TE Fourtrax ES, red quad bike; Husqvarna 122HD60 hedge cutter; Husqvarna lawnmower; Husqvarna strimmer and harness; Parkside PHD 150 G4 pressure washer; SGS Engineering 2.5 tonne aluminium trolley jack; a homemade 8x4ft wooden trailer.
PSNI Newtownabbey is asking anybody who may have any information that may assist this investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 184 20/05/19.